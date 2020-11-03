news

Tanel Leok announces retirement after 20-year motocross career

Estonian professional motocross racer Tanel Leok announced the Kerums round in Latvia next year will be the last of his 20-year career.

Leok posted on social media: "This is it. This is my last season in MXGP (Motocross World Championship -ed.) and hopefully my last MXGP I can race in Latvia next year. When this last MXGP rounds are done here in Italy I [will] make a longer story."

The final two stages of this year's MXGP season are set to take place in Petramurata, Italy, on November 4 and 8. The schedule for the new season, including the Kegums round in Latvia, which Leok referred to as possibly the last one in his career, has not yet been published.

The two-time junior world champion made his debut in the MXGP in 2001 with his best season coming in 2006, when the Võru-born Leok reached the podium on four occasions, achieving fifth place in the overall standings.

Leok has three MX1 class victories in his career, triumphing in Ireland in 2008, in Italy in 2009 and Catalonia in 2010. Leok has also represented Estonia in various international motocross competitions over his nearly 20-year career.

Leok currently has 81 points in the MXGP standings, sitting at 21st in the pool of 48 competitors.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

