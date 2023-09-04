Kristin Tattar crowned disc golf world champion for second time

Kristin Tattar has been crowned disc golf world champion for the second consecutive year after winning the weekend's PDGA Pro Tour event held in Jeffersonville, Vermont.

Tattar went into the final day of competition Sunday with a four-stroke lead over U.S. competitor Missy Gannon and was able to increase the gap to six, finishing 26 under par at the event's conclusion.

Another wire to wire victory and another World Championship for Kristin Tattar! pic.twitter.com/p2qSJbWrfR — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) September 3, 2023

Estonian Keiti Tätte (one under par) finished 11th, from a field of 36.

While the bulk of her competitive play at major events takes place in North America, Tattar, 31, from Pärnu, was able to also become European champion in front of a home crowd at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds (Tallinna lauluväljak) last month.

