Ingrid Neel out of US Open women's doubles after round one loss

Estonian-American tennis player Ingrid Neel and her partner Ukrikke Eikeri (Norway) are out of the US Open women's doubles after losing 7:5, 6:1 to Guiliana Olmos (Mexico) and Chan Hao-ching (ROC) in round one.

Neel and Eikeri went five games down in set one, only to pull back to 5:5. However, Olmos and Chan won the next two games to take the set 7:5.

This repeated in set two, ie. the Mexican and the Taiwanese broke Neel and Eiker twice in a row, taking a 5:0 lead again. This time, while they won the next game, that was all for Neel and Eikeri as their opponents won the next game, to take the set 6:1 and therefore the match.

Neel and Eikeri served up one ace and five double faults, while Olmos and Chan's figures were zero in either case.

While things were fairly even on point wins off the second serve, Olmos and Chan stood out for their first service success rate (77 percent v 51 percent).

They next face Alycia Parks and Sophie Chang, both of the U.S., in round two.

--

