Estonia's Ingrid Neel wins doubles title in Tokyo

Estonian-American tennis player Ingrid Neel, who began representing Estonia in April this year, scored the biggest tournament victory of her career on Saturday, when she and Norway's Ulrikke Eiker won the women's doubles at the WTA 500 Japan Open in Tokyo.

Neel and Eikeri met the Japanese pair Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya in the final. After losing the opening set 3:6, they fought back to take set two 7:5.

The final set was decided with a tie break, which Neel and Eikeri won 10:5, and claim victory in the tournament.

"I hope everyone enjoyed the tennis that both teams showed this week. Strangely, we felt at home even though we are on the other side of the world," said Neel after the tournament.

"The most important person to thank is Ulrikke. Thank you for playing with me, not just this week but during all the weeks, hopefully there will be more to come! Thanks to everyone at home who supported us!"

The win is the biggest tournament win of Neel's career so far, with her two previous WTA titles coming in the lowest category 250-level tournaments.

