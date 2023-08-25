Ingrid Neel through to Chicago Women's Open doubles final

Estonian-American tennis player Ingrid Neel and her partner Ulrikke Eikeri (Norway) have made it to the finals of the Oracle Challenger Series event in Chicago, after beating Diane Parry (France) and Arantxa Rus (Netherlands) in three sets, 6:3, 4:6, 10:8.

The pair won the first set 6:3, only to go on to lose 6:4 in set two.

The decider was a lengthier affair after Neel and Eiker won the first five games, only to lose five more on the trot. In the doubles variant, games are played until one pair has a two-game advantage, which the Estonian and the Norwegian eventually did, taking the set 10:8.

The entire encounter lasted an hour and 38 minutes.

While Parry and Rus racked up eight aces to Neel and Eiker's one, they also committed more double faults (four against one), while Neel and Eikeri had a much better points ratio of their second serve (65 percent to 32 percent).

They next face, in the finals, the winner from Cristina Bucsa/Alexandra Panova and Jana Sizikova/Kimberley Zimmermann, in a match currently in progress.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!