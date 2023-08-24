Sports shooter Peeter Olesk takes world championship silver

News
Peeter Olesk.
Peeter Olesk. Source: Estonian shooting league.
News

Estonian sports pistol shooter Peeter Olesk has won a silver medal at the ongoing 2023 ISSF World Shooting Championships being held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

This brings Olesk World Championships medals tally to two, after his bronze medal in the full-caliber pistol exercise he won last year.

Earlier in the week, Olesk took eighth place in rapid fire pistol category, in so doing guaranteeing a spot for Estonia at the Paris olympics next year.

In the full caliber event, he lay in sixth place with 289 points halfway through, but in the moving target segment he scored another 295 points, more than doubling the total and winning silver.

Christian Reitz (Germany) took gold.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

Related

lihtsad uudised

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:53

Government goes for new try with whistleblower protection bill

17:49

First shipload of shredded tires to be used as shale oil substitute arrives

17:24

Tallinn Zoo now needs to fix fault rainforest exhibit climate system

16:49

Finance Ministry reduces budget deficit forecast by €400 million Updated

16:46

Sports shooter Peeter Olesk takes world championship silver

16:15

MEP: Prime minister must know what business her spouse is in

15:53

Estonian leaders, institutions congratulate Ukraine on Independence Day Updated

15:27

Estonian PM on husband's Russia business: I promise I have nothing to hide Updated

15:15

Minister: Stark Logistics saga post mortem up to Kaja Kallas and her party

13:20

Metaprint 2022 financial report critical of Kallas-led government

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.08

Company part-owned by Estonian PM's husband continues deliveries to Russia

22.08

Indrek Kiisler: Estonia on the road to becoming a dead-end station

23.08

PM Kaja Kallas: I am not involved in my husband's business

10:05

Decathlon to make life difficult for Estonian sporting goods stores

15:27

Estonian PM on husband's Russia business: I promise I have nothing to hide Updated

11:00

President Karis expects PM Kaja Kallas to provide more detailed explanation

08:32

Dailies: Estonian prime minister's actions contradict her words

23.08

Daily: Metaprint sold $17 million worth of goods to Russia during war

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: