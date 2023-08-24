Sports shooter Peeter Olesk takes world championship silver

Estonian sports pistol shooter Peeter Olesk has won a silver medal at the ongoing 2023 ISSF World Shooting Championships being held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

This brings Olesk World Championships medals tally to two, after his bronze medal in the full-caliber pistol exercise he won last year.

Earlier in the week, Olesk took eighth place in rapid fire pistol category, in so doing guaranteeing a spot for Estonia at the Paris olympics next year.

In the full caliber event, he lay in sixth place with 289 points halfway through, but in the moving target segment he scored another 295 points, more than doubling the total and winning silver.

Christian Reitz (Germany) took gold.

