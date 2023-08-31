Kristin Tattar takes lead in disc gold world championship stage

Kristin Tattar.
Kristin Tattar. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Estonian disc golfer Kristin Tattar is leading the world championship stage at Brewster Ridge in Cambridge, Vermont, after day one.

Tattar is reigning world champion and leading this year's table, with five more rounds to go.

She recently dominated the European Disc Golf Championships 2023, held in her home town of Tallinn earlier this month.

Tatar completed the 18-hole course at Brewster Ridge at eight below par.

Tattar is three throws ahead of U.S. competitor Valeri Mandujano, as things stand at the time of writing.  Kat Mertsch (+4), Missy Gannon and Stacie Rawnsley (both +5) make up the top five so far.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

