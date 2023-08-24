Estonian women's volleyball team out of European Championships

The Estonian women's national volleyball team lost their final Group D match at the European Championships, which are being hosted in Tallinn, and are out of the competition as a result.

The score-line by game on Thursday was 25:16 to Estonia in game one, and 25:21, 25:20, 25: 17 to Spain in the remaining games.

Despite being hosts, the Estonian women had strung together four losses in Group D, starting with a 3:0 defeat by France, then going down 3:2 to Finland, 3:0 to group favorites the Netherlands, and 3:1 against Slovakia.

Spain had only won one match themselves, a 3:0 victory over Finland.

Estonia had a mathematical chance of progressing beyond the group phase of the competition, but this would have required a 3:0 clean sweep against Spain, and Finland losing to the Netherlands (this latter condition was met on Wednesday, in fact).

Estonia won the opening game, when the score-line progressed from 12:11 in the hosts' favor, to a nine-point streak, culminating in a 25:16 win.

However, Spain were more dominant in games two and three and at no point was Estonia able to take the lead. While Estonia went 3:1 up early on in game four, Spain rallied and took that game 25:17, and with it the match.

Kertu Laak was highest scorer for Estonia, with 17 points.

Spain's win means they made it through to the round of 16, at the Unibet Arena in Tallinn.

The Netherlands took the group with a clean sweep of wins, while France and Slovakia are also through.

