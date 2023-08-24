Estonian women's volleyball team out of European Championships

News
Estonia v Spain, European Championship volleyball, August 23, 2023.
Estonia v Spain, European Championship volleyball, August 23, 2023. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Estonian women's national volleyball team lost their final Group D match at the European Championships, which are being hosted in Tallinn, and are out of the competition as a result.

The score-line by game on Thursday was 25:16 to Estonia in game one, and 25:21, 25:20, 25: 17 to Spain in the remaining games.

Despite being hosts, the Estonian women had strung together four losses in Group D, starting with a 3:0 defeat by France, then going down 3:2 to Finland, 3:0 to group favorites the Netherlands, and 3:1 against Slovakia.

Spain had only won one match themselves, a 3:0 victory over Finland.

Estonia had a mathematical chance of progressing beyond the group phase of the competition, but this would have required a 3:0 clean sweep against Spain, and Finland losing to the Netherlands (this latter condition was met on Wednesday, in fact).

Estonia won the opening game, when the score-line progressed from 12:11 in the hosts' favor, to a nine-point streak, culminating in a 25:16 win.

However, Spain were more dominant in games two and three and at no point was Estonia able to take the lead. While Estonia went 3:1 up early on in game four, Spain rallied and took that game 25:17, and with it the match.

Kertu Laak was highest scorer for Estonia, with 17 points.

Spain's win means they made it through to the round of 16, at the Unibet Arena in Tallinn.

The Netherlands took the group with a clean sweep of wins, while France and Slovakia are also through.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

lihtsad uudised

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:53

Government goes for new try with whistleblower protection bill

17:49

First shipload of shredded tires to be used as shale oil substitute arrives

17:24

Tallinn Zoo now needs to fix fault rainforest exhibit climate system

16:49

Finance Ministry reduces budget deficit forecast by €400 million Updated

16:46

Sports shooter Peeter Olesk takes world championship silver

16:15

MEP: Prime minister must know what business her spouse is in

15:53

Estonian leaders, institutions congratulate Ukraine on Independence Day Updated

15:27

Estonian PM on husband's Russia business: I promise I have nothing to hide Updated

15:15

Minister: Stark Logistics saga post mortem up to Kaja Kallas and her party

13:20

Metaprint 2022 financial report critical of Kallas-led government

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.08

Company part-owned by Estonian PM's husband continues deliveries to Russia

22.08

Indrek Kiisler: Estonia on the road to becoming a dead-end station

23.08

PM Kaja Kallas: I am not involved in my husband's business

10:05

Decathlon to make life difficult for Estonian sporting goods stores

15:27

Estonian PM on husband's Russia business: I promise I have nothing to hide Updated

11:00

President Karis expects PM Kaja Kallas to provide more detailed explanation

08:32

Dailies: Estonian prime minister's actions contradict her words

23.08

Daily: Metaprint sold $17 million worth of goods to Russia during war

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: