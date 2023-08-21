VIDEO | Rasmus Mägi reaches World Championship final with strong finish

News
Photo: SCANPIX/Reuters
News

Estonia's Rasmus Mägi reached the 400m hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Mägi came second in his semi-final with a score of 48.30, qualifying him directly for the final. The 48.30 marks the fourth best result in his career. Kyron McMaster of the Virgin Islands won the semi-final with a time of 47.72. Mägi, a two-time Olympic finalist, reached the final for the second time at the World Championships. Last year he finished eighth in the final.

The best result in the semi-finals was achieved by Norwegian Karsten Warholm (47,09), the world record holder. In the same race, Jamaican Roshawn Clarke set the world record for the under the age of 20 (47.34).

In addition to the aforementioned competitors, America's Trevor Bassitt (47.38) and Rai Benjamin (47.24), Germany's Joshua Abuaku (48.39), and reigning world champion Alison Dos Santos of Brazil (47.38) progressed to the final on Wednesday's evening.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: ERR Sport, Kristina Kersa

Related

lihtsad uudised

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:48

VIDEO | Rasmus Mägi reaches World Championship final with strong finish

21:13

Finland considers ban on swastika

20:43

Võrklaev: Car registration tax is not enough, annual tax is also needed

20:09

Eesti 200 wants car tax to be transformed into environmental tax

18:56

Expert: Avian flu situation in Estonia as critical as in Finland

18:13

Over 300 Estonian companies still export to Russia

17:31

Electricity prices in Estonia and Finland rise to €400 Tuesday noon

17:30

Justice chancellor proposes removal of EKRE MP's parliamentary immunity

16:50

34 candidates seek position of Ida-Viru County Special Representative

16:19

Margus Tsahkna: G7 statement interim stage on Ukraine's path to NATO

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.08

UN experts: Transition to teaching in Estonian may violate human rights

13:28

Estonian Methodist Church quits UMC over LGBT rights

10:05

EU demands substantial fines for late directive implementation in Estonia

10:28

Price of electricity spikes on Monday

19.08

Ida-Viru County leaders test-fly to south Finland

08:26

State pays half-a-million euros in first Nursipalu real estate deal

20.08

Alar Karis: The ability to politely agree to disagree is in decline

07:23

112 emergency number experiences disruption in Estonia early Monday morning

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: