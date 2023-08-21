VIDEO | Rasmus Mägi reaches World Championship final with strong finish

Mägi came second in his semi-final with a score of 48.30, qualifying him directly for the final. The 48.30 marks the fourth best result in his career. Kyron McMaster of the Virgin Islands won the semi-final with a time of 47.72. Mägi, a two-time Olympic finalist, reached the final for the second time at the World Championships. Last year he finished eighth in the final.

The best result in the semi-finals was achieved by Norwegian Karsten Warholm (47,09), the world record holder. In the same race, Jamaican Roshawn Clarke set the world record for the under the age of 20 (47.34).

In addition to the aforementioned competitors, America's Trevor Bassitt (47.38) and Rai Benjamin (47.24), Germany's Joshua Abuaku (48.39), and reigning world champion Alison Dos Santos of Brazil (47.38) progressed to the final on Wednesday's evening.

