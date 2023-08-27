Estonian decathlete Karel Tilga takes fourth place in Budapest

Karel Tilga racked up 8,681 points for Estonia's second best decathlon score and fourth place at the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Saturday. Canada's Pierce LePage was crowned world champion (8,909 points).

Canada took a double win in Budapest, with Damian Warner coming in second on 8,804 points.

Bronze went to Lindon Victor from Grenada (8,756 points) and fourth to Tilga who also put in his personal best and the second best Estonian result of all time at 8,681 points.

Estonian decathletes Janek Õiglane and Johannes Erm came in sixth (8,524 points) and ninth (8,484 points) respectivedly, both also qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

Estonia's decathlon record is held by Erkki Nool who got 8,815 points for the silver in Edmonton in 2001.

Estonian decathletes' performance in Budapest:

Karel Tilga 8,681 points (10,84 - 7.58 - 15.75 - 2.05 - 48.58 - 14,68 - 50.57 - 4.80 - 66.42 - 4.20,73)

Janek Õiglane 8,524 points (10,94 - 7.47 - 15.08 - 2.02 - 48,41 - 14,51 - 40.85 - 5.10 - 70.45 - 4.23,43)

Johannes Erm 8,484 points (10,69 - 7.72 - 15.38 - 1.93 - 47,05 - 14,90 - 45.09 - 4.90 - 60.56 - 4.22,19)

Budapest 23 decathlon final scores:

1. Pierce LePage (Kanada) 8,909

2. Damian Warner (Kanada) 8,804

3. Lindon Victor (Grenada) 8,756

4. Karel Tilga 8,681

5. Leo Neugebauer (Saksamaa) 8,645

6. Janek Õiglane 8,524

7. Harrison Williams (USA) 8,500

8. Markus Rooth (Norra) 8,491

9. Johannes Erm 8,484

10. Sander Skotheim (Norra) 8,263

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!