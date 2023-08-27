Estonian decathlete Karel Tilga takes fourth place in Budapest

News
Karel Tilga.
Karel Tilga. Source: SCANPIX/Reuters
News

Karel Tilga racked up 8,681 points for Estonia's second best decathlon score and fourth place at the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Saturday. Canada's Pierce LePage was crowned world champion (8,909 points).

Canada took a double win in Budapest, with Damian Warner coming in second on 8,804 points.

Bronze went to Lindon Victor from Grenada (8,756 points) and fourth to Tilga who also put in his personal best and the second best Estonian result of all time at 8,681 points.

Estonian decathletes Janek Õiglane and Johannes Erm came in sixth (8,524 points) and ninth (8,484 points) respectivedly, both also qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

Estonia's decathlon record is held by Erkki Nool who got 8,815 points for the silver in Edmonton in 2001.

Estonian decathletes' performance in Budapest:

Karel Tilga 8,681 points (10,84 - 7.58 - 15.75 - 2.05 - 48.58 - 14,68 - 50.57 - 4.80 - 66.42 - 4.20,73)
Janek Õiglane 8,524 points (10,94 - 7.47 - 15.08 - 2.02 - 48,41 - 14,51 - 40.85 - 5.10 - 70.45 - 4.23,43)
Johannes Erm 8,484 points (10,69 - 7.72 - 15.38 - 1.93 - 47,05 - 14,90 - 45.09 - 4.90 - 60.56 - 4.22,19)

Budapest 23 decathlon final scores:

1. Pierce LePage (Kanada) 8,909
2. Damian Warner (Kanada) 8,804
3. Lindon Victor (Grenada) 8,756
4. Karel Tilga 8,681
5. Leo Neugebauer (Saksamaa) 8,645
6. Janek Õiglane 8,524
7. Harrison Williams (USA) 8,500
8. Markus Rooth (Norra) 8,491
9. Johannes Erm 8,484
10. Sander Skotheim (Norra) 8,263

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

lihtsad uudised

global estonian report

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:27

Deputy mayor: Airport inaccessible by tram for at least two more years

11:47

Estonian decathlete Karel Tilga takes fourth place in Budapest

11:32

Photos: Night of Ancient Lights in Tallinn's Inglirand

26.08

Latvian director Viesturs Kairišs depicts a small Estonian island community

26.08

Solar park created on oil shale mining waste platform in Ida-Virumaa

26.08

Andres Metsoja to become Isamaa secretary general

26.08

Reinsalu: Isamaa wants Kaja Kallas to resign

26.08

Survey of research sins in Estonia

26.08

Eesti 200 expels Paas and Kaup-Lapõnin from the party

26.08

State recommends COVID-19 vaccinations for high-risk groups this fall

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.08

PM Kaja Kallas: I have no plans to resign

25.08

'Night of the Ancient Bonfires' takes place in Estonia this Saturday

24.08

Decathlon to make life difficult for Estonian sporting goods stores

25.08

Postimees and EPL: Kaja Kallas, resign

25.08

Soviet-era theme park in Sillamäe raises eyebrows

26.08

Survey of research sins in Estonia

26.08

Reinsalu: Isamaa wants Kaja Kallas to resign

26.08

Latvian director Viesturs Kairišs depicts a small Estonian island community

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: