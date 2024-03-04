X

Johannes Erm wins bronze for Estonia at World Championships in Glasgow

News
Sander Skotheim, Simon Ehammer and Johannes Erm. Source: SCANPIX / IMAGO/Beautiful Sports
News

Estonia's Johannes Erm has won bronze in the heptathlon at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow. 25-year-old Erm scored a personal best of 6,340 points in the event to claim third spot.

Tartu-born Johannes Erm scored 3,552 points on the opening day of the heptathlon at the World Indoor Championships, smashing his personal best by 179 points. This put the Estonian in third place overall going into day two.

Erm followed up with strong performances in particular in the high jump (1.95 meters), pole vault (5.10 meters) and 1,000 meters (2 minutes 36.15 seconds). The Estonian also recorded a personal best in the shot put (15.72 meters).

Switzerland's Simon Ehammer took gold with 6,418 points. Sander Skotheim of Norway pushed him all the way, but had to settle for silver with 6,407 points.

--

Editor: ERR Sport, Michael Cole

