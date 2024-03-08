X

Madis Mihkels in top 10 again in Paris-Nice cycle tour stage

News
Madis Mihkels
Madis Mihkels Source: Intermarché-Circus-Wanty/ X (formerly Twitter).
News

Estonian cyclist Madis Mihkels finished in the top 10 of stage five of the ongoing Route of Paris-Nice race.

Mihkels (Intermarche – Wanty) crossed the finish line in ninth place, his second best result from this year's race, and with the same actual time as stage winner. 

 "I was expecting and hoping for a tough day, but unfortunately all the climbs were against the wind and not very steep, so I couldn't quite get rid of the pure sprinters," Mihkels said after the stage.

"There was major chaos over the last few kilometers and speeds were so low that it was difficult to break out from the pack."

In any case his ninth place in the 193.5 km Saint-Sauveur-de-Montagut – Sisteron stage in the South of France brings him Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) points.

"Already in the last kilometer I started too far behind. I was able to move a little forward in the lee of [competitor] Sam Bennett and start a sprint, but obviously it too late. However, one way or another, a fast sprint of that kind is not my biggest trump card, next to the pure sprinters, so I am satisfied with my performance."

At the age of 22, Mihkels is also the youngest cyclist to win more than two stages on the current tour. 

Thursday's stage brought four climbs of the third category, though the final stretch was mostly downhill, and in the finish sprint, Dutchman Olav Kooij was fastest with a time of 4:23.44, surpassing other front-runners.

Overall, Australian Luke Plapp continues to be in front, with three stages left of the total eight.

The official Route site is here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

