Rein Taaremäe to race in Tour of Spain again

Cyclist Rein Taaramäe has made it to the lineup for this year's Vuelta a España (Tour of Spain), the last cycling grand tour event of the year.

cyclinTaaramäe, who wore the leader's shirt at one point in 2021's Vuelta, has been picked again by the Intermarche-Circus-Wanty cycling team.

Taaramäe believes that he is still capable of winning stages, telling ERR earlier in the summer that: "I have to go to this stage win; my recovery is not good enough to chase this three-week streak. I would like to do one [top ten finish] in a major cycle race, but that will be a bit difficult," Taaramäe told ERR's Sport portal in June.

"In actual fact, I'm something of a one-day rider cycle tours; I have to go to the Vuelta and hunt for that one day. I've done it before and I'm still capable of doing so; my level is the same as ten years ago," he went on.

Our exciting team for @lavuelta targets stage victory for the third year in a row



Rui Costa

Kobe Goossens

Rune Herregodts

Julius Johansen

Hugo Page

Rein Taaramäe

Gerben Thijssen

Boy van Poppel



Marie Pirard #LaVuelta23 pic.twitter.com/InVY2CW4fY — Intermarché-Circus-Wanty (@IntermarcheCW) August 21, 2023

This is Taaramäe's seventh Vuelta. Last year, Taaramäe, 36, won one stage and held the lead for two days, later having to stop due to illness.

The Vuelta starts in Barcelona on August 26, and ends in Madrid over three weeks later, on September 17.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!