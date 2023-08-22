Rein Taaremäe to race in Tour of Spain again

News
Rein Taaramäe in the red shirt at 2021's Vuelta.
Rein Taaramäe in the red shirt at 2021's Vuelta. Source: SCANPIX/EPA
News

Cyclist Rein Taaramäe has made it to the lineup for this year's Vuelta a España (Tour of Spain), the last cycling grand tour event of the year.

cyclinTaaramäe, who wore the leader's shirt at one point in 2021's Vuelta, has been picked again by the Intermarche-Circus-Wanty cycling team.

Taaramäe believes that he is still capable of winning stages, telling ERR earlier in the summer that: "I have to go to this stage win; my recovery is not good enough to chase this three-week streak. I would like to do one [top ten finish] in a major cycle race, but that will be a bit difficult," Taaramäe told ERR's Sport portal in June.

"In actual fact, I'm something of a one-day rider cycle tours; I have to go to the Vuelta and hunt for that one day. I've done it before and I'm still capable of doing so; my level is the same as ten years ago," he went on.

This is Taaramäe's seventh Vuelta. Last year, Taaramäe, 36, won one stage and held the lead for two days, later having to stop due to illness.

The Vuelta starts in Barcelona on August 26, and ends in Madrid over three weeks later, on September 17.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

Related

lihtsad uudised

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:00

Finland may participate in Baltic air policing Updated

19:29

Indrek Kiisler: Estonia on the road to becoming a dead-end station

18:08

Prosecutor in key corruption cases quits

17:51

Ministry wants auxiliary officer training to closer resemble that of police

17:49

Eesti 200 leader: Other parties seldom sport the level of inclusion we do

17:13

Foreign ministry sets aside €10 million to EISA, intended to boost exports

16:59

Sum needed to renovate National Library grows to €91 million

16:29

Rein Taaremäe to race in Tour of Spain again

16:02

Edward Lucas: Ukraine paying a heavy price for Western procrastination

15:41

Ratas would attend Reinsalu's proposed meeting of party leaders

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.08

Estonian Methodist Church quits UMC over LGBT rights

21.08

Electricity prices in Estonia and Finland rise to €400 Tuesday noon

21.08

Over 300 Estonian companies still export to Russia

21.08

Võrklaev: Car registration tax is not enough, annual tax is also needed

19.08

UN experts: Transition to teaching in Estonian may violate human rights

21.08

EU demands substantial fines for late directive implementation in Estonia

21.08

Expert: Avian flu situation in Estonia as critical as in Finland

21.08

Finland considers ban on swastika

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: