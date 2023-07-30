Taaramäe takes third at Czech Tour stage

Rein Taaramäe.
Rein Taaramäe. Source: SCANPIX/AFP
Estonian cyclist Rein Taaramäe (Intermarche – Circus – Wanty) took third place at the mountainous Chech Tour's (UCI 2.1) third stage.

The final 7.8-kilometer climb saw Norwegian Johannes Staune-Mittet (Jumbo-Visma; 4:12.56) take the win, followed by German Florian Lipowitz (Bora-Hansgrohe) two and Taaramäe ten second behind.

"The stage was difficult – there were three category 1 climbs in the last 60 kilometers. The Norwegian pulled ahead on the penultimate one, leaving me to battle it out with the leading German. We gave it our all to catch up to Staune-Mittet. We almost had him too. I was gunning for the win today after yesterday went south," Taaramäe said.

Estonian cyclists Romet Pajur and Karl Patrick Lauk finished the stage in 108th and 130th places respectively.

Taaramäe holds on to his 13th place with the result (+4.17). Lipowitz is 29 seconds ahead of Staune-Mitte and Belgium's Kamiel Bonneau (Team Flanders – Baloise) third two minutes and 22 seconds behind.

The Czech Tour's final 176.2 kilometer stage will be held Sunday.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

About us

Staff, contacts & comments

