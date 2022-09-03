Rein Taaramäe 42nd in stage 13 of Tour of Spain

Rein Taaramäe during the 2022 Tour of Spain (La Vuelta).
Rein Taaramäe during the 2022 Tour of Spain (La Vuelta). Source: ERR
Cyclist Rein Taaramäe finished 42nd in stage 13 of the La Vuelta a España (Tour of Spain) Friday.

Taaramäe remained in the Peloton in a stage won by Dane Mads Pedersen, who races for the Trek-Segafredo team.

Stage 13 consists of 168.54 km over mostly flat terrain starting from Ronda, near Malaga, to Montilla, in Andalusia, while Pedersen now lies in second place over the past three stages of the race, had taken second place three times in stages

The front-riding group which Pedersen found himself in saw its gap closing ahead of the peloton, including Taaramäe, around 25km from the finish line, but held in there, while the Dane was master of the sprint finish on this stage.

Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) continues as the overall leader of the Tour of Spain.

The official La Vuelta site is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

