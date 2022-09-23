Cyclist Frank Aron Ragilo eighth in world championship race in Australia

Frank Aron Ragilo.
Frank Aron Ragilo. Source: Kristjan Kivistik/Aerobike.ee
Estonian cyclist Frank Aron Ragilo finished eigth in his category, at the UCI World Road Championships in Wollongong, near Sydney, Australia.

Post-race, a 135.6-km long group affair, Ragilo, riding in the junior category, said: "At first it took quite a long time to get going, but around lap three things were already quite good. Romet [Pajur] pulled away from the front quite early on, so I didn't have to work to hard. About 50km from the finish, the six of us in the peloton got ahead, and the others worked quite close to Romet's group."

"However, we were caught by the peloton before we got to the front, after which I just tried to stay on the steep climb with strong climbers," Ragilo added. 

"On the last lap, I was a bit behind two American competitors, but since one of them is my teammate at club level, we agreed to work as hard as we could until the finish," Ragilo went on, adding that he was able to catch the main group a kilometer before the finish and, while the sprint finish was achieved, he suffered convulsions once he got off his bike.

Ragilo finished eighth out of 106 starters (and 60 finishers), his compatriot Romet Pajur was 15th, while fellow Estonians Aron Aus and Lauri Tamm had to drop out.

Emil Herzog of Germany was the winner.

The official event site is here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

