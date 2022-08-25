Rein Taaramäe 41st in tough La Vuelta stage five

Cyclist Rein Taaramäe finished 41st in Wednesday's stage of the Vuelta a España (Tour of Spain), the fifth stage of the event overall.

Taaramäe, who races for the Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux, finished in the peloton, a little over 5 minutes behind stage winner Marc Soler.

Taaramäe, 35, from Tartu, said he found the 187.2 km long route, a mountainous stage between Irun and Bilbo, in the Basque country, tough going, particularly the humidity, noting that he used up much of his energy in the first half, with about 80km of battling before the main group was able to pull ahead.

Rudy Molard (France, Groupama – FDJ) is now overall leader of the race, with 16 stages to go, ahead of Briton Fred Wright (Bahrain-Victorious), who came third in Wednesday's stage.

Thursday's cycling involves a 181.2km stage.

The official La Vuelta site is here.

