Rein Taaramäe 41st in tough La Vuelta stage five

Sports
Rein Taaramäe talking to ERR after stage 5 of the Tour of Spain.
Rein Taaramäe talking to ERR after stage 5 of the Tour of Spain. Source: ERR
Sports

Cyclist Rein Taaramäe finished 41st in Wednesday's stage of the Vuelta a España (Tour of Spain), the fifth stage of the event overall.

Taaramäe, who races for the Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux, finished in the peloton, a little over 5 minutes behind stage winner Marc Soler.

Taaramäe, 35, from Tartu, said he found the 187.2 km long route, a mountainous stage between Irun and Bilbo, in the Basque country, tough going, particularly the humidity, noting that he used up much of his energy in the first half, with about 80km of battling before the main group was able to pull ahead.

Rudy Molard (France, Groupama – FDJ) is now overall leader of the race, with 16 stages to go, ahead of Briton Fred Wright (Bahrain-Victorious), who came third in Wednesday's stage.

Thursday's cycling involves a 181.2km stage.

The official La Vuelta site is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

11:29

Second Sports and Olympic film festival (SOFF) set to begin in Tartu

11:27

Head of TSO: Estonia has more solar plants than neighbors combined

11:26

Supreme Court overrules attempt to halt oil shale plant construction

10:54

Only major Estonian hospitals prepared for prolonged power outages

10:24

Statistics: Q2 2022 average gross monthly wage in Estonia was €1,693

10:00

Refugee pressure on Estonian social system less than feared

09:27

Rein Taaramäe 41st in tough La Vuelta stage five

08:58

State looking for solutions on hazardous fertilizer stranded at Muuga port

08:26

Tallinn fails to find new principal for Russian-language high school

07:59

Reinsalu fails to convince Hungary to back Russian visa ban

Watch again

Most Read articles

23.08

Sanna Marin: The Baltics should have been heeded over Russia

23.08

Russia justifies pact between Soviet Union and Nazi Germany on Twitter

24.08

Gallery: Sneak peek into Estonia's first full-sized IKEA, opening Thursday

18.08

SUVs to be requisitioned if Estonian state declares defense emergency

24.08

Tallinn plans reconstruction of Pärnu maantee from city center to overpass

24.08

Gallery: Demolition of massive Soviet monument underway in Riga park

24.08

Court sentences child molester who worked at a school to 9 years

24.08

Estonia's Education Ministry reduces foreign-language info on homepage

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: