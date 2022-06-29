Construction begins on Lasnamäe-Kesklinn cycle path

Cycle path.
Cycle path. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Work has started on a cycle and pedestrian path linking Tallinn's biggest district Lasnamäe with Kesklinn.

In the first stage, a 1.2-kilometer section of the path will be created from Tondiraba Park to Vana-Kuuli and Liikuri streets. The work started on Monday and will be completed by the end of the year.

Traffic on Liikuri will be affected by the construction work, Tallinn City Government said in a statement.

The new cycle path will connect Kadriorg and Tondiraba parks. Source: Lasnamäe District Council.

When finished, the lanes will be separated, the footpath lined with paving stones and the cycle path with asphalt. A jogging track with bark coating will be created along the footpath.

A wheel pump, a bike repair station and bicycle stands will be installed on the section of road. Resting areas with benches and litter bins will also be provided along the path.

"Many Lasnamäe residents are looking forward to this pedestrian and cycling path, as it will allow them to reach the city center safely and conveniently on foot, by bicycle or by scooter. I also hope that the completion of the new cycle path will motivate our people to be more physically active," said Lasnamäe district elder Julianna Jurtšenko.

Editor: Helen Wright

