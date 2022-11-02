Tallinn planning to extend Kesklinn cycle lane network

A bike lane in Tallinn.
A bike lane in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Tallinn will create 40 kilometers of cycle lanes in the city center in the coming years, according to the council's budget strategy.

It is not yet known how many will be constructed next year as the budget will only be finalized in December, Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

The council plans to EU structural funding to finance the new lanes.

Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) said bike paths will be added to Lastekodu, Tehnika, Jõe, Pronksi and Vana-Kalamaja streets next year.

A mobility study carried out by the Transport Authority shows there is support for more paths. Additionally, it found usage of cycle lanes had increased and mostly by electric scooter drivers.

Tanel Kiik Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Almost 30 percent of society has used the lanes at one point or another, Deputy Mayor Tanel Kiik (Center) said.

"We see that Kesklinn has the highest number of users. This is logical, as this is also the most realistic place to cycle to work in the morning, to the shops or elsewhere. We can see that the temporary solutions for Toompuiestee have also been quite well received from a cycling perspective," he told AK.

A bike path between Nõmme and Kesklinn will also be created, running along Tondi, Rahumäe, Raudtee to reach the center of the district.

An agreement also needs to be struck with Estonian Railways (ER) as they own the land which runs alongside the rail tracks.

A cycle path in Tallinn by the Estonia Theater. Source: ERR/ Helen Wright

ER's Technical Director Arvo Smiltinš said the company is awaiting a request which will then be reviewed.

"It has to be looked at very specifically on a section-by-section basis to see whether there are communications there that need to be protected, relocated or not. We also have an interest and a need to maintain access to the railway," he said.

--

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

