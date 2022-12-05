Tallinn's Pronksi tänav to completely close to traffic from Tuesday

Extensive roadworks mean a major central Tallinn thoroughfare which had until now had restricted access will now be completely closed to traffic, starting Tuesday, for around two weeks.

Pronksi tänav, which runs in a north-south direction, had previously been down to one lane in the stretch between Narva mnt and Gonsiori, but from 10 a.m. Tuesday will be completely closed, Tallinn City Government says.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Vladimir Svet (Center) said: "In the course of the reconstruction work being carried out in Pronksi, we will be also replacing all underground communications networks.

"A sewage collector is to be built in the corner of the intersection with Narva mnt, and in the vicinity of ​​Raua and Pronksi streets, construction of communications intersecting with a temporary road is to be conducted."

"Works on this scale will inevitably be accompanied by extensive traffic management changes, so we ask road users for an understanding attitude and careful observance of temporary traffic regulations," Svet went on.

From 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 6, Pronksi is closed to vechile traffic between Narva mnt and Raua, and on to Gonsiori, while the intersection of Pronksi and Raua is also closed.

The stretch to the south, between Kunderi and Gonsiori streets, will be restricted to one lane in either direction.

Local residents will be able to access their properties by vehicle, and pedestrian sidewalks will remain open.

This new regime is to be in place until the evening of December 20, while the Pronksi works overall, which began in October, are likely to last to next fall.

Drivers will be able to follow diversion signage, while buses have been rerouted while the work continues.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!