Tallinn's Pronksi tänav to completely close to traffic from Tuesday

News
Ongoing roadworks on Pronksi tänav in Tallinn.
Ongoing roadworks on Pronksi tänav in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Extensive roadworks mean a major central Tallinn thoroughfare which had until now had restricted access will now be completely closed to traffic, starting Tuesday, for around two weeks.

Pronksi tänav, which runs in a north-south direction, had previously been down to one lane in the stretch between Narva mnt and Gonsiori, but from 10 a.m. Tuesday will be completely closed, Tallinn City Government says.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Vladimir Svet (Center) said: "In the course of the reconstruction work being carried out in Pronksi, we will be also replacing all underground communications networks.

"A sewage collector is to be built in the corner of the intersection with Narva mnt, and in the vicinity of ​​Raua and Pronksi streets, construction of communications intersecting with a temporary road is to be conducted."

"Works on this scale will inevitably be accompanied by extensive traffic management changes, so we ask road users for an understanding attitude and careful observance of temporary traffic regulations," Svet went on.

From 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 6, Pronksi is closed to vechile traffic between Narva mnt and Raua, and on to Gonsiori, while the intersection of Pronksi and Raua is also closed.

The stretch to the south, between Kunderi and Gonsiori streets, will be restricted to one lane in either direction.

Local residents will be able to access their properties by vehicle, and pedestrian sidewalks will remain open.

This new regime is to be in place until the evening of December 20, while the Pronksi works overall, which began in October, are likely to last to next fall.

Drivers will be able to follow diversion signage, while buses have been rerouted while the work continues.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

21:52

Rising cost of living in Estonia leading to more modest funerals

21:18

Pihkva and Lämmijärv lake ice open to public from Tuesday

20:35

Tallinn's Pronksi tänav to completely close to traffic from Tuesday

20:18

Raik: Macron's words show variations in western nations' attitude to Russia

19:50

Tartu cultural workers present 'Christmas tree of shame' at salary protest

19:05

EKRE MP protests Raimond Kaljulaid committee chairmanship, by resigning

18:42

Prime minister: Any current talk of peace with Russia is dangerous

18:10

Riigikogu Finance Committee rejects interior minister investment proposals Updated

17:52

Rail Baltic route construction to begin in Kohila Municipality next year

17:16

Tallink ferry MyStar to debut on Tallinn-Helsinki route next Tuesday

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.12

Estonia and US sign HIMARS contract

12:04

Estonia's rental market cooling: apartments going slower, for cheaper

25.11

Portal: EKRE grants Estonian living on Greek island healthy sum for his NGO

11:11

Legendary Tallinna Hippodroom closes its gates for good

07:59

Estonian MEP sharply criticizes Macron call for Russia security guarantees

03.12

Statistics suggests HIV infections doubled in Estonia

03.12

Ivar Heinmaa: No shot is worth dying over

08:35

Large-scale Exercise Orkaan reaches climax on Saaremaa

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: