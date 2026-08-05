Tallinn to rebuild popular Old Town street starting next week

Tallinn's Apteegi tänav will be revamped starting August 11, with new utility lines, improved paving and a pedestrian-friendly street design to be completed by year's end.

The Apteegi tänav project will overhaul a roughly 75-meter section of the historic street, replacing aging water and district heating utility lines, rebuilding the street structure, improving stormwater drainage and installing new paving.

Work on the Old Town street is expected to continue through December 27.

The renovated street will use a shared-space design, allowing pedestrians and vehicles to move on the same level while better fitting the character of the Old Town.

Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) acknowledged that construction work on the street will pose an inconvenience, but result in a shared streetscape that fits its historic setting while making it safer and more convenient for locals and visitors alike.

"The Old Town is Tallinn's calling card, and every reconstruction project has to balance its cultural heritage and the needs of a modern city," said City Center District Elder Nikita Groznov (Center).

Apteegi tänav in Tallinn's medieval Old Town. Source: Ilja Matusihis/Tallinn Strategic Management Office

He added that the city intends to maintain access to the Old Town street throughout construction.

No major traffic restrictions yet

Work on Apteegi tänav will begin with the installation of a new water line, with excavation moving in stages from the upper end of the street downward. The first week of work will be localized, with no major traffic restrictions expected.

Temporary traffic patterns will remain in effect throughout construction, adjusted as work progresses to maintain access for residents, businesses and service vehicles.

Commissioned by the Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department, the €620,000 overhaul will be carried out by Tallinna Teede AS (TTAS) and cofinanced by Tallinna Vesi and Utilitas Tallinna Soojus.

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