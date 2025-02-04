Tallinn planning to modernize several streets in Old Town

Construction work will take place on three streets in the Old Town to reconstruct district heating pipelines and upgrades to water supply and sewerage systems.

The streets affected are Apteegi, Kooli, and Gümnaasiumi streets which are primarily used by pedestrians.

At the same time, they will also be redesigned to place sidewalks and roadways on the same level. Similar changes have already been implemented on Viru, Harju, and Rataskaevu streets, with Uus tänav next in line.

Separate bicycle lanes will not be built, and the unified street level will also improve snow removal in winter, the city government said.

On Apteegi tänav, a 2.5-meter-wide shared-use granite-paved pathway will be constructed in the center, with existing paving stones placed on either side.

On Kooli tänav, a 2-meter-wide granite-paved sidewalk will be installed, seamlessly connecting to Aida tänav, which already has a similar layout.

The renovations will respect the unique characteristics of the Old Town and comply with all National Heritage Board regulations, the city government said in a press release, adding: "The historical street atmosphere will be preserved."

While the Old Town is primarily pedestrian-friendly, access for vehicles will be maintained to ensure that buildings and businesses remain accessible. The needs and preferences of local residents will also be taken into account.

Tallinn is planning to modernize Apteegi, Kooli, and Gümnaasiumi streets in the Old Town. Source: Helen Wright/ Datawrapper/OSM

"The city government builds smartly: if we have to dig up the streets for underground utility work, we make sure to restore them even better than before," said Tallinn's Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform).

Cobblestones near building facades will be preserved, and their slope will be adjusted to direct rainwater away from buildings. Additionally, drainage stones will be installed slightly away from pedestrian areas to prevent water accumulation and improve runoff.

At Kooli tänav, the area in front of Tallinna Vanalinna Täiskasvanute Gümnaasium school will be redesigned to align with the square in front of Gustav Adolfi Gümnaasium. This will involve the creation of a concrete and cobblestone grid pattern and an expansion of the square to create a cohesive and unified public space for both schools.

"By improving Apteegi, Kooli, and Gümnaasiumi streets, we are taking another step towards making Old Town streets more accessible for everyone," said Aksel-Johannes Part, head of urban environment planning at Tallinn's Urban Environment and Public Works Department.

The projects are currently in the design conditions phase, and all interested parties are invited to provide feedback. As a result, the initial plans may still be adjusted.

A public presentation of the Apteegi and Kooli-Gümnaasiumi street projects will take place on February 6 at 5:30 p.m. at Kanutiaia Hobby School, Aia 12.

The Apteegi Street redevelopment plans and information about Kooli-Gümnaasiumi streets can be viewed online.

Feedback on both projects can be submitted online or during the public presentation from January 30 to February 13.

--

