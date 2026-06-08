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Tallinn planning separate bike paths along Tehnika tänav

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A visulaization of the new bike lanes that will run the length of Tallinn's Tehnika tänav.
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Tallinn is planning to build separate and safe bicycle paths along the entire length of Tehnika tänav and to fully reconstruct the Endla tänav and Paldiski maantee intersections.

The completed preliminary design shows that one-way bicycle paths will be built on both sides of the street, separated from the roadway and sidewalk by raised curbs.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said Tehnika tänav will provide nearly two kilometers of continuous, separated bicycle infrastructure in both directions.

The street is being designed for a vehicle speed of 40 kilometers per hour.

Public-space improvements will include benches, bicycle racks, bicycle repair stands, and waste bins that allow for sorted collection.

The biggest changes are planned for the Endla tänav and Paldiski maantee intersections and their immediate surroundings. The Endla intersection will be made more pedestrian-friendly, with direct bicycle crossings and redesigned pedestrian safety islands. Channelized right turns will also be removed, reducing potential conflicts between vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists and creating more space for landscaping.

"Our goal is to transform Tehnika tänav into a modern urban space that provides a high-quality environment for all users while preserving the distinguished horse chestnut avenue and, where possible, improving the growing conditions of existing trees through smart engineering solutions," said Sten-Kristjan Saarik, head of the design department at the Tallinn Environment and Public Works Department.

Additionally, a separate stormwater drainage system will be built, and street lighting will be installed for the new sidewalk and bicycle path.

The estimated cost of the project is €8.7 million, of which nearly €4 million for bicycle-path construction will be supported by the European Regional Development Fund under a measure promoting a sustainable mobility environment.

Tallinn is accepting residents' proposals and opinions on the preliminary design until June 18. A public discussion will take place on June 8, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. at Centennial Nexus Hotel Tallinn (Endla 15).

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