Cyclist Madis Mihkels 59th in stage one of Arctic Race of Norway

Cyclist Madis Mihkels finished in 59th place in a peloton finish at the opening stage of the Arctic Race of Norway, while reigning Estonian champion Mihkel Räim came 90th.

Making his debut for Belgian team Équipe cycliste Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux, Mihkels noted that he had to battle the elements throughout the 186.1-km stage, adding that he has never before competed in a race in which the bulk of the competitors had donned rain jackets and leggings.

Mihkels also aided teammate Quinten Hermans in the last kilometers; Hermans finished 10th in the event, Mihkels as noted 59th, 41 seconds behind the stage winner.

Shoutout to our trainees Dries De Pooter & Madis Mihkels, leading the peloton for Quinten Hermans in the final kilometer #ArcticRace



pic.twitter.com/G9HAT8FPzD — Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert (@IntermarcheWG) August 11, 2022

Mihkels' compatriot, Mihkel Räim, felt unwell, possibly the result of getting too hot, and finished 7 minutes and 37 seconds behind the winner, and 90th overall.

A peloton finish is also expected for Friday's 154.3km stage, ERR's Sports portal reports.

The event's official site is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!