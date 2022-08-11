Elena Malõgina and Anet Angelika Koskel through to round two in Pärnu

Two Estonians, Elena Malõgina and Anet Angelika Koskel, are through to round two at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournament in Pärnu.

Malõgina, seeded fifth in the tournament and ranked 414th in the world by the WTA, overcame Anna Ozerova of Latvia in straight sets, 6:3, 6:2, while Koskel (WTA 1,215) beat Eleni Christof (Greece), also in straight sets, 7:6 (8:6), 6:2.

All the other Estonians taking part went out in round one: Maileen Nuudi lost to Dutch plaer Jasmijn Gimbrere, 6:4, 4:6, 3:6, Maria Lota Kaul was defeated by Tess Sugnaux (Switzerland) 3:6 , 6:4, 3:6, Helena Narmont lost to Merel Hoedt (Netherlands), 7:5, 6:2 and Katriin Saar was beaten by German player Luisa Meyer Auf Der Heide, in two sets, 4:6, 3: 6.

The ITF is a feeder category to the WTA and several competitions have been held in Estonia in the recent past. The first full WTA tournament ever to have been played in Estonia takes place this autumn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!