Estonian men's volleyball team do double over Faroe Islands

Sports
Estonian men's volleyball team in action (here pictured against Belgium, August 7 2022.
Estonian men's volleyball team in action (here pictured against Belgium, August 7 2022. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Sports

The Estonian men's volleyball team have done the double over the Faroe Islands after winning their second qualifier 3:0 (25:12, 25:16, 25:15) at home, keeping alive their hopes of making it to the Eurovolley finals next year.

While the visitors started well, with the score-line 10:10 in the first game at one point, Estonia pulled ahead, stringing together eight consecutive points, and only allowing the Faroese two more points, after which the hosts scored seven more to take the game 25:12.

Games two and three were slightly more evenly matched, though the score ended 25:16 in game two and 25:15 in game three, and at no point were the visitors ahead, despite taking a time-out in each of the games.

Top scorers for Estonia were Renee Teppan, with 15 points, and Märt Tammearu and Alex Saaremaa (11 points each).

The team next faces top-of-the-table Belgium, away, in a return match following the home loss for the Estonians a week ago.

Estonia may still progress to Eurovolley even without winning the group.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

Watch again

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

15:40

Electricity in Estonia to cost €462 per MWh on average Monday

14:47

Estonian men's volleyball team do double over Faroe Islands

12:54

Quadruple sculls fifth in European Championships final

12:34

Kaia Kanepi may face Serena Williams in Cincinnati

11:52

Site where noted Saaremaa Forest Brother fell in action commemorated

09:59

Tanel Kiik to become Tallinn Deputy Mayor

09:18

English-language Opinion Festival panel on how to deal with misinformation

08:43

Gallery: Bikers descend on Haapsalu for 'White Lady' parade

08:14

Narva tank dominates party leaders' panel at Opinion Festival closer

13.08

Gallery: Center Party reelects Jüri Ratas party chair Updated

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.08

Minister: Estonia, Finland to integrate coastal missile defense systems

12.08

Kallas: Russian visa ban is Kremlin's Achilles' heel

11.08

Estonia bars entry to Russian citizens with Estonian-issued visas

13.08

Gallery: Center Party reelects Jüri Ratas party chair Updated

03.08

'Ringvaade': UK polyglot sums up one-month Estonian language challenge

13.08

Former foreign minister: Russian travel in EU undermining sanctions

12.08

Russian students: 'We can't go back to Russia because we support Ukraine'

10.08

Russian helicopter violates Estonian airspace in Koidula region

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: