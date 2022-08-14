Estonian men's volleyball team do double over Faroe Islands

The Estonian men's volleyball team have done the double over the Faroe Islands after winning their second qualifier 3:0 (25:12, 25:16, 25:15) at home, keeping alive their hopes of making it to the Eurovolley finals next year.

While the visitors started well, with the score-line 10:10 in the first game at one point, Estonia pulled ahead, stringing together eight consecutive points, and only allowing the Faroese two more points, after which the hosts scored seven more to take the game 25:12.

Games two and three were slightly more evenly matched, though the score ended 25:16 in game two and 25:15 in game three, and at no point were the visitors ahead, despite taking a time-out in each of the games.

Top scorers for Estonia were Renee Teppan, with 15 points, and Märt Tammearu and Alex Saaremaa (11 points each).

The team next faces top-of-the-table Belgium, away, in a return match following the home loss for the Estonians a week ago.

Estonia may still progress to Eurovolley even without winning the group.

--

