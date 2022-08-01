Top volleyball player signs with French team

Volleyball player Laura Parts.
Volleyball player Laura Parts. Source: ETV screenshot.
Women's volleyball player Laura Parts is heading to France to play for top side Istres Ouest Provence Volley-Ball from next season.

Parts, a pace attacker, said: "There were many options out there, and it took me a long time to reach  a decision, but in the end I went with my gut feeling. I talked to the coach and first asked other players and teammates how they felt."

"I think I ultimately made the right choice,," Parts, who last season played for Austrian side VC Tirol, went on.

Istres finished second in the  second-tier French volleyball premier league last year.

The team's goal, Parts added, is to get back in the top-tier championship league, while France as a whole has a top-notch volleyball scene, she said.

"Reaching the championship there would be great for me, and I would definitely like to play there. If I can show myself well in the premier league, then reaching the championship next year is achievable," she added.

Parts played for the Estonian national team at the end of last week, away against Hungary, while the team is due to face Austria at home this week, in two games to be played in Paide. Since Parts played in Austria last season, the national team will be quite familiar to her, she added.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

