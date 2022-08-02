Kaia Kanepi through to round two in Washington

Kaia Kanepi is through to round two of the WTA250 Citi Open in Washington DC, after defeating Greet Minnen (Belgium) in straight sets, 6:3, 6:3.

Kanepi's last WTA tournament had come in June when the Estonian, ranked 36th in the world at the age of 37, went out in round two to Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil).

This time around she took one hour and 22 minutes to overcome Minnen, ranked 96th in the world, and set herself up with a round two encounter with Zhu Lin (PRC), ranked just one place below Minnen. Lin had beaten Harriet Dart (U.K., ranked 85th in the world) in straight sets in the opening round in Washington.

Kanepi and Lin face off on Wednesday at 5.00 p.m. local time.

The tournament is one of several North American warmers for the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam of the year, which starts near the end of the month.

--

