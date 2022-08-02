Kaia Kanepi through to round two in Washington

Sports
Kaia Kanepi.
Kaia Kanepi. Source: SCANPIX/AFP
Sports

Kaia Kanepi is through to round two of the WTA250 Citi Open in Washington DC, after defeating Greet Minnen (Belgium) in straight sets, 6:3, 6:3.

Kanepi's last WTA tournament had come in June when the Estonian, ranked 36th in the world at the age of 37, went out in round two to Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil).

This time around she took one hour and 22 minutes to overcome Minnen, ranked 96th in the world, and set herself up with a round two encounter with Zhu Lin (PRC), ranked just one place below Minnen. Lin had beaten Harriet Dart (U.K., ranked 85th in the world) in straight sets in the opening round in Washington.

Kanepi and Lin face off on Wednesday at 5.00 p.m. local time.

The tournament is one of several North American warmers for the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam of the year, which starts near the end of the month.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:16

Expert: Ratas, Toots not on equal footing as Center leadership candidates

11:49

Milk, grain producers seeing profits, pork producers losses this year

11:21

Kaia Kanepi through to round two in Washington

10:51

Estonian foreign minister: Lukashenko regime must be weakened

10:47

Environment minister seeking balance, won't let Forest Council fight

10:09

Tallinn main roads to undergo 14 month renovation from September

09:58

Tallinn purchasing 50 more natural gas buses despite steep fuel costs rise

09:27

Statistics: Growth of industrial production came to a halt in June

08:58

Kristian Jaani appointed Ministry of Interior adviser

08:34

Estonian, Latvian ministers set out first stages of air defense procurement

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.08

Security expert: We may see changes in course of war in Ukraine soon

29.07

Benjamin Klasche: What is wrong with Germany?

01.08

July saw all-time record price of electricity in Estonia

01.08

Foreign tourists back in numbers in Tallinn Old Town

01.08

Juhan Parts: Estonia should build two new Auvere power plants

01.08

Läänemets: Narva tank needs to be removed with dignity

01.08

Tallinn city government wants to alter law on bathing water pollution

31.07

ADHD drugs already discounted for all — but health fund says it's a glitch

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: