Kontaveit makes Hamburg semi-final without losing a single game

Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit (WTA 2) made the semi-final at Hamburg European Open after Andrea Petkovic (WTA 67) conceded the match 6:0, 2:0 behind.

Kontaveit won all six games of the first set breaking Petkovic's serve three times.

The Estonian took the lead also in the second set and Petkovic conceded due to an injury when the score was 2:0.

Kontaveit last made the final in Doha after besting Jelena Ostapenko.

She will be facing Russia's Anastasia Potapova (WTA 63) in the Hamburg semi-final who took a surprise quarter-final win over Barbora Kreicjkova (WTA 19) 6:1, 6:3.

--

