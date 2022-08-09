Kontaveit stays 2nd in WTA rankings, Kanepi up to 31st

Anett Kontaveit.
Anett Kontaveit. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonia's Anett Kontaveit stays in second place in the latest WTA (Women's Tennis Association) world rankings, which were published on Monday. Kaia Kanepi moved up six places to 31st meaning she is now likely to be seeded in the upcoming US Open women's singles.

Poland's Iga Swiatek continues to lead the WTA rankings ahead of Kontaveit, while Spain's Paula Badosa moved up to third, pushing Maria Sakkari of Greece into fourth. Tunisia's Ons Jabeur is ranked fifth, while Arina Sabalenka of Belarus is sixth.

The top ten is completed by Jessica Pegula of the USA, Spain's Garbine Muguruza, Russian Darya Kasatkina, who competes under a neutral flag, and Emma Raducanu of Great Britain.

Three other Estonian women, Elena Malõgina (WTA 414th), Maileen Nuudi (WTA 693rd) and Maria Lota Kaul (WTA 755th), also feature in the top 1000.

In the latest men's ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) rankings, Russia's Daniil Medvedev, who also competes under a neutral flag, continues to lead the way, ahead of Germany's Alexander Zverev in second and Spain's Rafael Nadal in third.

Fourth place is occupied by Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, with Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in fifth and Novak Djokovic of Serbia in sixth position.

The men's top 10 is completed by Casper Ruud of Norway (seventh), Russian Andrey Rublyov, who competes as a neutral (eighth) Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (ninth) and Italy's Jannik Sinner in tenth.

Estonians Mark Lajal (ATP 634) and Daniil Glinka (ATP 809) are both among the top 1000.

 --

Editor: Michael Cole

