Kontaveit reaches WTA Prague quarterfinals

Top-ranked Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit (WTA No. 2) has reached the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 tennis tournament in Prague after winning her second-round match.

Kontaveit beat 17-year-old Lucie Havlickova (WTA No. 787) 6:4, 6:3.

Kontaveit broke the Czech player's serve five times, made four out of eight break points and won 71 percent of the points from both the first and second serves.

In the quarterfinals tomorrow, Kontaveit will face Anastasia Potapova (WTA 59th), who she beat 6:3, 7:5 in Hamburg last week.

--

