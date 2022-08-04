Kanepi through to Washington WTA250 tournament quarter finals

Sports
Source: SCANPIX / IMAGO/PanoramiC
Sports

Kaia Kanepi is through to the last eight at the WTA250 Citi Open in Washington DC, after overcoming Zhu Lin of China in three sets, 4:6, 6:4, 6:4.

While she dropped the first set, Kanepi took the second. The decider was close – Kanepi went 4:1 up after losing the opening game when Lin broke her serve, only for Lin to pull back to 4:4. Kanepi won the next game on her serve, however, and then took set and match by breaking Lin's serve on the second match-point presented to her.

Kanepi served up 11 aces to Lin's 3, and committed fewer double faults (three versus five) than her opponent.


The Estonian, 37, from Haapsalu, ranked 36th by the WTA, is next in action against Anna Kalinskaja (Russia, WTA 71st), who put out former world number one Simona Halep in the preceding round – Halep pulled out when she was two games down in set two.

WTA tournaments are in three categories, WTA250, WTA500 and WTA1000, with the latter being most prestigious, behind only the four grand slam tournaments. The Washington competition is one of several taking place in the U.S. and Canada over August, ahead of the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, the U.S. Open, starting near the end of the month.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

