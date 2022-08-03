Estonia's other two women tennis stars make headway in ITF competitions

While much of Estonian tennis focus falls on the country's top players, Anett Kontaveit and Kaia Kanepi, two other women stars, Elene Malõgina and Maileen Nuudi, are also making good progress on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) circuit.

Malõgina, ranked by the WTA at 409th in the world, defeated tournament third seed and local player Stefanie Vögele (WTA 217th) career-high 42nd, in the opening round in Hechingen, Germany, in three sets, 6:3, 6:7 (6), 7:6, and will face the winner of Victoria Muntean (WTA 626) and Lea Boskovic (WTA 343) in round two in the southern German city Thursday.

Meanwhile, Nuudi, ranked 692nd in the world, has been in action in Eupen, Belgium, making it through the two qualifying games to face Romanian player Arina Vasilescu (WTA 620) in round one proper.

Maileen Nuudi Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Nuudi had defeated Thessi Ntondele Zinga (France) 6:0, 6:3 and Maria Bergen of Ukraine, 6:2, 6:0 in the qualifiers.

If Nuudi prevails over Vasilescu, she will face Czech player Aneta Kucmova (WTA 446th) in round two.

The ITF is a feeder organization for the WTA circuit; an ITF competition was hosted in Haabneeme, Viimsi, just outside Tallinn, last year, while the Estonian capital gets its first ever WTA tournament in the autumn.

--

