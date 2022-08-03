Estonia's other two women tennis stars make headway in ITF competitions

Sports
Elena Malõgina
Elena Malõgina Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Sports

While much of Estonian tennis focus falls on the country's top players, Anett Kontaveit and Kaia Kanepi, two other women stars, Elene Malõgina and Maileen Nuudi, are also making good progress on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) circuit.

Malõgina, ranked by the WTA at 409th in the world, defeated tournament third seed and local player Stefanie Vögele (WTA 217th) career-high 42nd, in the opening round in Hechingen, Germany, in three sets, 6:3, 6:7 (6), 7:6, and will face the winner of Victoria Muntean (WTA 626) and Lea Boskovic (WTA 343) in round two in the southern German city Thursday.

Meanwhile, Nuudi, ranked 692nd in the world, has been in action in Eupen, Belgium, making it through the two qualifying games to face Romanian player Arina Vasilescu (WTA 620) in round one proper.

Maileen Nuudi Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Nuudi had defeated Thessi Ntondele Zinga (France) 6:0, 6:3 and Maria Bergen of Ukraine, 6:2, 6:0 in the qualifiers.

If Nuudi prevails over Vasilescu, she will face Czech player Aneta Kucmova (WTA 446th) in round two.

The ITF is a feeder organization for the WTA circuit; an ITF competition was hosted in Haabneeme, Viimsi, just outside Tallinn, last year, while the Estonian capital gets its first ever WTA tournament in the autumn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:16

Photos: Crowd gathers around Narva's Soviet tank monument Wednesday evening

21:29

Police investigating burning of excavator at Auvere Power Plant

18:52

Estonia's other two women tennis stars make headway in ITF competitions

18:34

Reinsalu in Kyiv: Winter is coming, rebuilding Ukraine must start now

18:26

Paide face Anderlecht in UEFA Conference League for shot at play-offs

18:01

Scientific Council chair: In race against COVID, vaccines are behind

17:39

Daily: Estonian hay producer has eyes on Middle East and beyond

17:21

Young dancers from around the world to take stage at Estonian ballet gala

17:05

Bench unveiled in Viljandi to commemorate Naiskodukaitse's first chairwoman

16:38

Weekly: Employers cannot bar their staff from holding other jobs

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.08

Security expert: We may see changes in course of war in Ukraine soon

09:34

Integration Foundation opens free Estonian language class registration

02.08

Five-year statistics: More Estonians returning to country than leaving

09:12

Census: 20 percent of Estonian residents have a master's degree

16:10

Estonia to discuss possible switch to European gauge with Latvia, Lithuania

10:42

Education minister: Dominance of Russian, English in schools needs revision

15:18

Alexela: New electricity price records expected every month this winter

02.08

Estonia legalizes migrant pushbacks at borders in emergencies

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: