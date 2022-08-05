High jumpers through to U20 world championship finals

Estonian high jumpers Karmen Bruus and Elisabeth Pihela are through to the finals at the Under-20s World Championships in Cali, Columbia.

The pair made it through qualification by clearing 1.80m, and the final is to be held Saturday in the southwestern Columbian city.

Meanwhile, Anna Maria Millend came fourth in her heat in the 100m hurdles, and just missed qualifying.

Of the men's competitors, Viktor Morozov's 15.98m in the triple jump opening round was enough to qualify as well, for Friday's final, while he set a new personal best in shaving off 11cm off his previous record.

Uku Renek Kronberg came sixth in the 800m with a time of 1:52.44, insufficient to progress.

As reported by ERR, Liisa-Maria Lusti just missed out on a medal at the same competition.

