Canoeist Joosep Karlson sixth in world championships 5,000m in Canada

Canoeist Joosep Karlson came sixth in the men's 5,000-meter single canoe race at the 2022 ICF Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe World Championships, held on Lake Banook, in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada, over the weekend.

Karlson posted a time of 24:58.61, around one minute 21 behind race-winner Serghei Tarnovschi (Moldova)

Over 500m and 1,000m, the Estonian finished 15th and 16th respectively.

Of the three Baltic States, Lithuania was the only country to reach the medals – Silver for the men's kayak duo, over 500m.

