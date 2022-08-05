Canoeist Joosep Karlson through to world championship semi-finals

In a busy week of sport for Estonia's athletes worldwide, canoeist Joosep Karlson's name should be added to dispatches, after making it to the semi-finals in the 1000 meter event, at the 2022 ICF Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe World Championships on Lake Banook, in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Seven rowers progressed from the heat – Frenchman Adrien Bart, as winner, with a time of 4.05.82, automatically qualified for the final, while the second-to-seventh-placed competitors have to row against each other again in the semi-final.

Karlson came fifth, 10.66 seconds behind the winner.

On Thursday he had also secured a place in the 500m semi-finals.

The event site is here.

--

