Estonia win three medals at Euro offshore sailing championships in Norway

ORC European Championship
ORC European Championship
Estonian sailors have won a full complement of medals at the 2022 ORCi European Sailing Championships in Norway.

Tiit Vihula's team came third for Estonia overall in the B class event in the boat 'Olympic', while Tanel Tamme led his crew to eighth sailing in 'Premium'. In the Corinthian B class, Olympic finished first overall, with Premium in fourth.

In class C, the Estonians finished with two podium places. Aivar Tullberg was first over all in 'Katariina II', with Juss Ojala taking second in 'Matilda 4'.

Estonia also took fourth in C class through the team led by Harles Liv in 'Shadow', with ninth place going to Henri Roihu and crew in 'Jazz'. In the Corinthian C class, Shadow was second and Jazz fifth.

The full table of results from the 2022 ORCi championships in Norway can be found here.

Editor: Michael Cole

