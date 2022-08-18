Tanel Kangert 10th in Munich road race
Cyclist Tanel Kangert came tenth in the road bike timed race at the European Championships in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, finishing the 24km course in a time of 28.31.33.
Fellow Estonian Martin Laas had come in 12th, from an earlier start; Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland) 27.05.96, but his compatriot Stefan Küng was just 55 hundredths of a second behind.
The European Championships are a multi-disciplinary competition including events such as climbing, beach volleyball and table tennis, as well as cycling.
The current competition is the second time the event has been held.
--
Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!
Editor: Andrew Whyte