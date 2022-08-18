Men's volleyball team through to European Championships knockout phase

The Estonian men's indoor volleyball team is through to the European Championships knockout round, despite a 3:0 loss in the group games away to Belgium Wednesday.

Estonia went into the Group C game at the top of the table, with seven points, but Belgium, on five points, had a game in hand, meaning Wednesday's win led to them leapfrogging Estonia in the placings.

Belgium has also done the double over Estonia, having won at the Kalev Sports Hall on Sunday, August 7.

The five best second-placed teams progress to the knockout round in the tournament, in addition to group winners, and Estonia's performance has been strong enough, twinned with the results in other matches, to book a place via that route

Wednesday's match in Belgium was comparatively equal, with the score-line in each game at 17:25, 22:25, 22:25.

In other matches, Spain defeated Slovakia 3:1, Greece beat Croatia 3:1 and Finland prevailed over Latvia 3:0, results which in effect went Estonia's way.

Please note this refers to the indoor, five-a-side game, as opposed to the two-man beach volleyball variant, in which Estonia has also been making progress, in Munich, Germany.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!