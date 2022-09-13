Men's beach volleyball team take bronze in the Netherlands

Mart Tiisaar and Kusti Nõlvak (at right) on the Queen & King of the Court podium in Utrecht.
Mart Tiisaar and Kusti Nõlvak (at right) on the Queen & King of the Court podium in Utrecht. Source: cev.eu
Estonian men's beach volleyball duo Kusti Nõlvak and Mart Tiisaar took bronze Sunday at the Queen & King of the Court European Finals in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

The pair, who this summer reached the world championships quarter finals in Rome and the European championships last 16, had not had the easiest route to the semi-finals, ahvnig had to play-off following the quarter finals, and after finishing third in the semi-finals stage, behind Norwegians Anders Mol and Christian Sorum and the Swedish paring of David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig, had to play-off once again to get to the five-team finals round.

Nõlvak and Tiisaar finished third overall behind the Norwegians and the Swedes, to take bronze.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

