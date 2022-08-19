Estonian men's beach volleyball through to Munich last 16

Estonia's Kusti Nõlvak and Mart Tiisaar are through to the last 16 in the European Championships beach volleyball event, after beating Germany 2:0.

Despite losing to Switzerland earlier in the week, the victory over the German pair of Robin Sowa and Lukas Pfretzschner was sufficient to progress. They will now face Austria.

Both games were quite even, with Nõlak and Tiisaar winning the first 21:14, and the second 21:17, despite coming back from a 10:7 deficit earlier in the game, after which they took a timeout.

At the time of writing, ERR's sports portal are showing the last 16 clash with Austria, via live-link (commentary in Estonian).

