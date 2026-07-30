Top decathlete Janek Õiglane retires, becomes coach

European decathlon bronze medalist Janek Õiglane has announced his retirement from competitive sport, citing injury concerns. He will now focus on coaching.

Õiglane, 32, was also just outside the medals at the Olympics and world championships: He came fifth in the Paris Olympics decathlon, where he was one of Estonia's somewhat Three Musketeers-like decathlon lineup. Additionally, Õiglane was fourth in the 2017 World Championships.

That makes his last major championship the World Championships in Tokyo last fall, where he had to withdraw after three events, his final major competition.

"Broadly speaking, the last four or five years have been very difficult; something hurts everywhere, and I haven't been able to train properly," Õiglane told Wednesday's "Ringvaade." "Especially this year I realized, why do I have to break myself so badly? Last year I tried hard and got into pretty good shape for the Tokyo World Championships; this year I tried three or four times, but my body just can't take it."

Janek Õiglane talking to 'Ringvaade.' Source: ERR

Õiglane noted that he no longer saw the point in competing through the pain. "If there were things I had left undone during my career, then maybe I would try to continue, but I have still achieved and ticked off so much in my own mind—so there is no longer that kind of motivation to compete at the highest level," he added.

He finished fourth in the World Championships with 8,371 points in 2017, and took European bronze in 2022, with 8,346 points.

With his fifth place in Paris two years ago, he was one of no fewer than three Estonians, population 1.3 million, to make the top 11 in the decathlon—Johannes Erm, who finished one position behind Õiglane, and Karel Tilga, who placed 11th.

Õiglane also served as one of Team Estonia's flag-bearers at the Paris games' opening and closing events.

Johannes Erm, Janek Õiglane and Karel Tilga at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where they all made the top 11. Source: Karli Saul

He added he was sometimes too stubborn and kept training when he should have stopped, while injuries also played a significant role in affecting his career. Despite those setbacks, he believes his career has gone very well overall.

Two weeks ago, Õiglane joined the University of Georgia's athletics coaching staff, where he coaches combined-event athletes, including Estonian decathlete Romet Vahter and several promising international heptathletes.

Õiglane now divides his time between Estonia and the US with his American wife, Kendra, and says his supportive family—especially his young son—is now his greatest motivation.

Coaching will bring him the same sparkle in his eyes as competition did, Õiglane went on. "I want to pass on my experience, pass on the thoughts that have come to me over the years; I want to help athletes reach a new level so that they find joy and love for this discipline. I want them to develop and enjoy this sport the way I was able to. It makes me feel extremely good," he concluded.

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