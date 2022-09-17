ERR to broadcast Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service

News
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II takes place on Monday, September 19.
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II takes place on Monday, September 19. Source: SCANPIX/Reuters
News

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be broadcast live by ERR on Monday.

The funeral takes place on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey, and follows a period of national mourning and lying-in-state. Readers inside Estonia will be able to view ERR's coverage of the event throughout. The state funeral commences at 11.00 a.m. U.K. time.

TV channel ETV2 and ERR's main Estonian-language portal are providing coverage, with commentary from ERR presenter Anna Pihl and Tallink communications specialist Kai-Ines Nelson.

ERR's Russian-language portal ETV+ is simultaneously broadcasting the event in the Russian-language, with commentary from ETV+ presenter Aleksandr Hobotov and former British Embassy press chief Julia Amor.

The estimated duration of the ceremony is eight hours, all of which will be available on ERR's Estonian portal and also on the Jupiter streaming channel.

Additionally, special broadcasts in Estonian and Russian will be broadcast on ETV and ETV+ on Monday evening.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away in Balmoral on Thursday, September 8, after over 70 years on the throne. She was the longest-serving British monarch, and one of the longest-serving European monarchs, in history.

Since Britain's constitutional monarchy does not provide for an interregnum, Charles III immediately assumed the Crown, and was proclaimed last Saturday. His coronation ceremony will follow next year.

The state funeral at Westminster Abbey will be followed by a committal service later that day at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, just outside London. The Queen will be interred in the memorial chapel named after her father, King George VI, at St. George's.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

14:46

Otepää to host 2027 Biathlon World Championships

14:27

Gallery: 'Wandering Lights Festival' takes place in Tallinn

14:22

Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes part in World Cleanup Day 2022

13:57

Draft bill would lead to removal of Soviet motifs within three months

13:17

Portal: Sweden may contribute to Estonian defense once NATO member

12:47

ERR to broadcast Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service

12:06

Defense minister: NATO countries should keep up military aid to Ukraine

11:35

Electoral chief: Ban on prisoner inmates' right to vote needs reexamining

09:45

State planning Tapa-scale NATO base for southeastern Estonia

16.09

State to attract Estonian teachers to Ida-Viru County with higher wages

Watch again

Most Read articles

15.09

Estonia's ambassador to Russia: Atmosphere in Moscow has changed lately

16.09

Analyst: Generals most likely to overthrow Russian regime

15.09

GE Hitachi, Nuscale or Rolls-Royce may build Estonia's nuclear power plant

13.09

Tallinn 'Wandering Lights Festival' starts Thursday

15.09

Estonia terminates bilateral customs agreement with Russia

16.09

Remains of 230 people found in Tartu Soviet-era war grave

16.09

Electricity providers facing unprecedented wave of customer inquiries

16.09

Watch again: NATO Military Chiefs of Defense conference in Tallinn

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: