ERR to broadcast Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be broadcast live by ERR on Monday.

The funeral takes place on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey, and follows a period of national mourning and lying-in-state. Readers inside Estonia will be able to view ERR's coverage of the event throughout. The state funeral commences at 11.00 a.m. U.K. time.

TV channel ETV2 and ERR's main Estonian-language portal are providing coverage, with commentary from ERR presenter Anna Pihl and Tallink communications specialist Kai-Ines Nelson.

ERR's Russian-language portal ETV+ is simultaneously broadcasting the event in the Russian-language, with commentary from ETV+ presenter Aleksandr Hobotov and former British Embassy press chief Julia Amor.

The estimated duration of the ceremony is eight hours, all of which will be available on ERR's Estonian portal and also on the Jupiter streaming channel.

Additionally, special broadcasts in Estonian and Russian will be broadcast on ETV and ETV+ on Monday evening.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away in Balmoral on Thursday, September 8, after over 70 years on the throne. She was the longest-serving British monarch, and one of the longest-serving European monarchs, in history.

Since Britain's constitutional monarchy does not provide for an interregnum, Charles III immediately assumed the Crown, and was proclaimed last Saturday. His coronation ceremony will follow next year.

The state funeral at Westminster Abbey will be followed by a committal service later that day at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, just outside London. The Queen will be interred in the memorial chapel named after her father, King George VI, at St. George's.

