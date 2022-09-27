'Ringvaade' in London: Queen Elizabeth II continues to be mourned

Nearly three weeks after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and over a week after her state funeral, reporter Heleri All reported for ETV current affairs show 'Ringvaade' from London, taking a straw poll of local residents. While public mourning is abating, All found, it is unlikely to completely disappear for a long time to come.

One resident told Heleri that the news had been: "Unthinkable. I didn't think we would lose our queen so soon. When the doctors said she was unwell, I thought it meant she had a cold – and the next day she was gone. I'm very upset."

"I am very proud that we had such a wonderful queen," he added.

Meelis Süld, a Lutheran clergyman who is resident in the British capital said that he, too, had taken flowers to Buckingham Palace after the news of the queen's death started to come in. "As soon as I had the opportunity, even before the day of the funeral, I brought some white roses and placed them near the palace."

Süld said added, however, that since that time, the politics of the day have already started to move forward, and the newspaper columns are now focusing on new topics.

However, he noted that more is now being discussed about the relationship between heir to the throne Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and his brother Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, sons of the new king, a relationship which in more recent years has been reported in the media as fractious and frayed.

Süld said: "The funeral has brought these grandchildren together. This is what has been discussed in terms what the people here are very happy about."

Ismayil Ibrahim, a souvenir merchant, told All that the first night after the news of the Queen's death had been officially announced, there had been a massive upswing in purchases of souvenirs related to the monarch. "People came and wanted something to do with the Queen," he noted.

Ibrahim believes sales of memorabilia related to the Queen will continue to be extremely popular through to the end of the year, after that starting to slow up.

Nonetheless, he said he didn't think sales would completely halt, given memorabilia connected to Princess Diana is still popular, quarter-of-a-century after her death.

The original "Ringvaade" clip (in Estonian and in English) is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!