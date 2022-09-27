'Ringvaade' in London: Queen Elizabeth II continues to be mourned

News
Image commemorating Queen Elizabeth II, over the exit to Kensington High Street tube station in central London.
Image commemorating Queen Elizabeth II, over the exit to Kensington High Street tube station in central London. Source: Klassikaraadio
News

Nearly three weeks after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and over a week after her state funeral, reporter Heleri All reported for ETV current affairs show 'Ringvaade' from London, taking a straw poll of local residents. While public mourning is abating, All found, it is unlikely to completely disappear for a long time to come.

One resident told Heleri that the news had been: "Unthinkable. I didn't think we would lose our queen so soon. When the doctors said she was unwell, I thought it meant she had a cold – and the next day she was gone. I'm very upset."

"I am very proud that we had such a wonderful queen," he added.

Meelis Süld, a Lutheran clergyman who is resident in the British capital said that he, too, had taken flowers to Buckingham Palace after the news of the queen's death started to come in. "As soon as I had the opportunity, even before the day of the funeral, I brought some white roses and placed them near the palace."

Süld said added, however, that since that time, the politics of the day have already started to move forward, and the newspaper columns are now focusing on new topics.

 However, he noted that more is now being discussed about the relationship between heir to the throne Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and his brother Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, sons of the new king, a relationship which in more recent years has been reported in the media as fractious and frayed.

Süld said: "The funeral has brought these grandchildren together. This is what has been discussed in terms what the people here are very happy about."

Ismayil Ibrahim, a souvenir merchant, told All that the first night after the news of the Queen's death had been officially announced, there had been a massive upswing in purchases of souvenirs related to the monarch. "People came and wanted something to do with the Queen," he noted.

Ibrahim believes sales of memorabilia related to the Queen will continue to be extremely popular through to the end of the year, after that starting to slow up. 

Nonetheless, he said he didn't think sales would completely halt, given memorabilia connected to Princess Diana is still popular, quarter-of-a-century after her death.

The original "Ringvaade" clip (in Estonian and in English) is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

EUROPEAN DAY OF LANGUAGES QUIZ

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

20:36

Government abandons Mine Harbor sale, Navy reloction plans

20:15

Gallery: Excavation work starts at three World War II grave sites

20:03

Archbishop: Patriarch Kirill has approved of killing

19:35

Estonian MPs plan to declare Russia 'a terrorist regime'

19:10

Sikkut: Estonia to vote against new taxes at EU energy ministers' meeting

18:15

Estonia advises citizens against traveling to Russia

17:53

Covid infection rates falling but up by a third among over 60s

17:32

Border guard: Pressure on Estonia will increase if Russia shuts borders

17:23

'Ringvaade' in London: Queen Elizabeth II continues to be mourned

17:02

Estonia up to third in UEFA Fair Play rankings

Watch again

Most Read articles

26.09

Historian: I do not believe Putin is strong enough to clock out himself

23.09

Expert: Finland, Sweden NATO accession not likely till next summer

10:52

145 Tallinn apartments over half a million euros

26.09

Commuters call for Russian announcements to be scrapped at Tallinn station

26.09

Estonian state-owned airline Nordica hiring 250 more people

23.09

Estonia grid connected to Europe 'in 12 hours' in event of Russia blackout

26.09

Frontline cameraman: Things done in Ukraine even worse than Chechen war

22.09

Kaja Kallas: Estonia is and will remain protected

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: