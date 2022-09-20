Karis catches lift to UN General Assembly with Polish president

Estonia's President Alar Karis hitched a lift to the United Nations General Assembly in New York onboard Polish President Andrzej Duda's plane on Monday.

Duda posted a photo of the pair, along with President of Moldova Maia Sandu and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday evening. Earlier in the day they attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London.

On our way from London to NYC to attend #UNGA77.



I will focus on Russia's war of aggression, supporting #Ukraine and on the need for #UNSecurityCouncil reform. pic.twitter.com/fbzjXsLjvr — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) September 19, 2022

Karis will give a speech at the assembly on Wednesday evening which will focus on confronting Russia's war of aggression and supporting Ukraine. He will also participate in several high-level meetings, meet the Baltic and Polish presidents and attend a reception hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Estonia's head of state will also visit the Estonian House in New York.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) is already at the assembly and has co-hosted a side event with Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

Today, at the @EstoniaUN mission, we organised a #UNGA side event to discus about the crisis in #Belarus & to provide a platform for @Tsihanouskaya to share the views of the civic society of her country.



will continue its strong support to the brave people of Belarus. pic.twitter.com/2bkbZBxddo — Urmas Reinsalu (@UrmasReinsalu) September 19, 2022

--

