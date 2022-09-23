Minister: Russia's leaders must be held accountable for Ukraine genocide

News
Urmas Reinsalu (right) in New York, with Estonia's Ambassador to the UN Rein Tammsaar.
Urmas Reinsalu (right) in New York, with Estonia's Ambassador to the UN Rein Tammsaar. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

It is the duty of the international community to offer Ukraine every support possible, right until it has prevailed in its war with Russia, and to also make sure that no crime committed in Ukraine goes unpunished, Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) says.

Following a UN discussion in New York during the opening week of the organization's 77th session, Reinsalu said: "We must make a joint effort for the sake of the millions of victims who have suffered brutal violence, lost their homes, loved ones and friends or have been wounded or killed in the war."

The foreign minister also raised the issue of ensuring Russia's legal accountability for the crimes of aggression organised by Russia's leadership.

"The International Criminal Court (ICC) investigates war crimes and crimes against humanity but a separate tribunal should be established for prosecuting crimes of aggression and bringing perpetrators to justice. Russia's leadership must be held legally responsible for its genocidal war," Reinsalu went on, per a foreign ministry press release.

 The foreign minister reiterated a call to all countries worldwide, to officially declare Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine a genocide against the Ukrainian people.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Related

EUROPEAN DAY OF LANGUAGES QUIZ

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

12:03

Minister: Russia's leaders must be held accountable for Ukraine genocide

11:37

Expert: Mobilization a stress test for Russian state apparatus

11:06

Kallas: Russia cancels planned Kaliningrad power isolation test

10:45

Estonia coach Häberli ahead of Malta game: 'The aim is first place'

10:14

ERR in Kharkiv Oblast: Liberated locals describe occupiers as thieves

09:57

Survey: Lower earners using car more than the more well-heeled

09:18

Police: Some Russian citizens in Estonia voluntarily turning in firearms

09:17

Statistics: Rapid rise in Dwelling Price Index on year to Q2 2022

08:55

Expert: Finland, Sweden NATO accession not likely till next summer

08:29

Baltic refugee boats – watch the new documentary here

Watch again

Most Read articles

22.09

Kaja Kallas: Estonia is and will remain protected

22.09

Fire in the residential quarters of tanker in Gulf of Finland Updated

19.09

10 Russians denied entry to Estonia on first day of Schengen visa ban

22.09

Estonia calls up almost 3,000 reservists for annual Okas defense exercise

22.09

Empty Russian-owned apartments cause headache for housing associations

21.09

Estonia expels another 'Kremlin provocateur'

16.09

Analyst: Generals most likely to overthrow Russian regime

22.09

Kallas: This government won't strip Russian citizens' right to local vote Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: