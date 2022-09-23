Minister: Russia's leaders must be held accountable for Ukraine genocide

It is the duty of the international community to offer Ukraine every support possible, right until it has prevailed in its war with Russia, and to also make sure that no crime committed in Ukraine goes unpunished, Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) says.

Following a UN discussion in New York during the opening week of the organization's 77th session, Reinsalu said: "We must make a joint effort for the sake of the millions of victims who have suffered brutal violence, lost their homes, loved ones and friends or have been wounded or killed in the war."

The foreign minister also raised the issue of ensuring Russia's legal accountability for the crimes of aggression organised by Russia's leadership.

"The International Criminal Court (ICC) investigates war crimes and crimes against humanity but a separate tribunal should be established for prosecuting crimes of aggression and bringing perpetrators to justice. Russia's leadership must be held legally responsible for its genocidal war," Reinsalu went on, per a foreign ministry press release.

The foreign minister reiterated a call to all countries worldwide, to officially declare Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine a genocide against the Ukrainian people.

