Minister: Russian war crimes tribunal must be set up

News
Urmas Reinsalu (third from left) with the B9 foreign ministers and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in New York, Wednesday, September 21 2022.
Urmas Reinsalu (third from left) with the B9 foreign ministers and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in New York, Wednesday, September 21 2022. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Russia should be called to account for its actions in Ukraine, while NATO allies should continue to forge ahead with redoubled resolution, particularly along the Eastern Flank and at a time when the Kremlin is escalating the situation via a large-scale mobilization and the declaring of illegal referenda in occupied Ukrainian zones, Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) says.

Speaking at the UN in New York Wednesday after a meeting with the foreign minister's of the Bucharest Nine (B9) group, composed of NATO's eastern flank nations, Reinsalu said:  "We see every day how Russia has been violating international law and human rights in its war on Ukraine, its deliberate attacks civilians and infrastructure, and how it has now begun preparations for the illegal annexation of the occupied territories of Ukraine. The aggressor nation is ready to escalate the conflict, and our countermeasures must be specific and effective."

Reinsalu also reiterated calls for an international tribunal to be adjourned to hold those culpable in war crimes in Ukraine accountable.

"In Russia itself, there must not be any feeling permitted of impunity for the war crimes committed in Ukraine, meaning a special tribunal must be created to hold the perpetrators of crimes of aggression organized by the Russian government accountable," he continued, according to a foreign ministry press release.

The B9 ministers agreed that military, economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine should be increased, as should sanctions against Russia, while that country's international isolation should be continued.

An increase in NATO's presence in the region was also needed, Reinsalu said. "We expect NATO's presence to increase in the Baltic Sea region, both on land, at sea and in the air, without neglecting the augmentation of cyber security. Broader cooperation between the US and NATO, and the increase in rotations in the Baltic countries, will help secure our security on the Eastern flank."

Decisions made at June's NATO Madrid Summit must be implemented as soon as possible in order to confront Russia as the alliance's most serious security threat, the minister went on.

The foreign minister also called for the joint condemnation of illegal referenda called by the Kremlin earlier this week in respect of the "republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk, which, Reinsalu said, are occupied territory and should be deemed terrorist states.

He also stressed the alliance's open-door policy and expressed hope that Finland and Sweden, who formally applied for membership in early summer, will see their applications fully ratified soon.

Reinsalu is in New York September 19-24, the opening week of the UN General Assembly's 77th session, a busy time with plenty of bilateral and other meetings and events.

The B9 meeting was also attended by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman (pictured).

In addition to Estonia, the B9 nations are: Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Related

EUROPEAN DAY OF LANGUAGES QUIZ

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

12:46

Estonia's double sculls out of world championships

12:40

Toomas Jürgenstein: No need to amend Constitution if we believe in Ukraine

12:11

Seredenko sentenced to five and a half years for actions against the state

12:07

Pärnu Sadam out of European basketball champions league in dying seconds

11:38

Minister: Russian war crimes tribunal must be set up

11:04

Resistance Day commemorates Estonian fight against 1944 Soviet reoccupation

10:36

Final preparations underway for WTA Tallinn 250

10:31

Minister: Changes to tax system will be needed to maintain national defense

10:19

NATO jets to conduct low-altitude maneuvers in Estonian airspace

10:06

ERR in Kharkiv: Locals say mobilization sign of Russia's weakness

Watch again

Most Read articles

19.09

10 Russians denied entry to Estonia on first day of Schengen visa ban

21.09

Estonia bars reentry to Russian citizens going to fight in Ukraine

21.09

Estonian deputy defense chief responds to Russia's partial mobilization

21.09

Estonia expels another 'Kremlin provocateur'

16.09

Analyst: Generals most likely to overthrow Russian regime

20.09

Shops introduce crisis measures: Lower temperatures, shorter opening hours

21.09

Draft law repealing non-citizens voting rights passes first reading

21.09

LRT: Lithuania on stepped-up military alert following Russia mobilization

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: