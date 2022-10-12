President Karis, B9 leaders condemn Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities

News
Alar Karis (furthest left) with some of the B9 presidents in Bucharest in June 2022.
Alar Karis (furthest left) with some of the B9 presidents in Bucharest in June 2022. Source: Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia/Social Media
News

President Alar Karis has joined his counterparts from all Bucharest Nine (B9) countries, along with the heads of state of North Macedonia and Montenegro, in a statement condemning the recent attacks on Ukrainian cities by the Russian Federation, along with war crimes and crimes against humanity Russia has committed in the course of its invasion of Ukraine.

The statement follows in its entirety.

We, the Presidents of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia condemn the mass bombardments of Ukrainian cities recently carried out by Russia, which constitute war crimes under international law.

We recall that war crimes and crimes against humanity are not subject to any statute of limitations and are covered by jurisdiction of courts all over the world.

On behalf of our states we demand that Russia immediately stop attacking civilian targets. We will not cease our efforts to bring to court persons responsible for these crimes.

We find any threats by Russian representatives to use nuclear weapons unacceptable. In this context, we reaffirm our commitment to protect our countries and allies.

In addition to President Karis, the statement is signed by President Rumen Radev (Bulgaria), President Miloš Zeman (Czech Republic), President Katalin Novák (Hungary), President Egils Levits (Latvia), President Gitanas Nausėda (Lithuania), President Stevo Pendarovski (North Macedonia), President Milo Đukanović (Montenegro), President Andrzej Duda (Poland), President Klaus Iohannis (Romania) and President Zuzana Čaputová (Slovakia).

The B9 was founded in 2015 following the start of an earlier phase of the current conflict in which Russia annexed Crimea and prosecuted an insurgency war in eastern Ukraine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:33

Polar bear Nora from Tallinn Zoo died in Vienna

16:00

Expert: Russia missile attacks on Ukraine attempt to regain initiative

15:53

EKRE chair: EDF commander 'unfit for post'

15:35

Signe Riisalo: What does long-term care reform change for people?

15:04

Anti-disinfo portal: Ministry, SKA ads ended up on pro-Kremlin site

13:50

Head of Russian Orthodox Church in Estonia condemns Ukraine invasion

13:22

Foreign Minister: Japan plays important role in supporting Ukraine

12:50

Estonia takes on Open Government Partnership co-chair role

12:15

Only two-thirds of state gas reserves will be stocked for winter season

11:32

'Porridge and cabbages' – the 14-year LNG terminal saga

Watch again

Most Read articles

09.10

Analyst: Nord Stream and Kerch Bridge explosions linked

11.10

France to boost military presence in Estonia, Lithuania and Romania Updated

11.10

Ministry: Rail Baltica progress slowed by poor design work, bad management

11.10

Karis: Estonia must not seem arrogant when talking about Russian threat

08:22

Ministry studying potential effects of planned Polish nuclear power station

10.10

Foreign minister: Estonia considers Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

11.10

Amateur carbon traders dabbling in Estonia's unregulated market

09:15

Estonian experts do not recommend stockpiling iodine tablets at home

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: