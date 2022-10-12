President Karis, B9 leaders condemn Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities

The statement follows in its entirety.

We, the Presidents of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia condemn the mass bombardments of Ukrainian cities recently carried out by Russia, which constitute war crimes under international law.

We recall that war crimes and crimes against humanity are not subject to any statute of limitations and are covered by jurisdiction of courts all over the world.

On behalf of our states we demand that Russia immediately stop attacking civilian targets. We will not cease our efforts to bring to court persons responsible for these crimes.

We find any threats by Russian representatives to use nuclear weapons unacceptable. In this context, we reaffirm our commitment to protect our countries and allies.

In addition to President Karis, the statement is signed by President Rumen Radev (Bulgaria), President Miloš Zeman (Czech Republic), President Katalin Novák (Hungary), President Egils Levits (Latvia), President Gitanas Nausėda (Lithuania), President Stevo Pendarovski (North Macedonia), President Milo Đukanović (Montenegro), President Andrzej Duda (Poland), President Klaus Iohannis (Romania) and President Zuzana Čaputová (Slovakia).