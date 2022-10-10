Gallery: EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visits Tallinn, Narva

EU president Ursula von der Leyen and Kaja Kallas, standing next to a border demarcation post, looking at the Narva river in Narva.
EU president Ursula von der Leyen and Kaja Kallas, standing next to a border demarcation post, looking at the Narva river in Narva. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen visited Tallinn and Narva on Monday during a one-day visit to Estonia.

The official held a press conference with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) during the morning where the pair agreed a tribunal should be set up for Russia's war crimes.

The meeting was followed by a visit to the Victims of Communism Memorial at Marjamäe on Tallinn's seafront where von der Leyen laid a wreath of blue and yellow flowers.

She also met with President Alar Karis and participated in the Tallinn Digital Summit, which started today.

Kallas and von der Leyen then traveled east, to the Estonian-Russian border town of Narva where the pair visited the border crossing and Kreenholm Factory, which von der Leyen's family has a personal connection with.

Editor: Helen Wright

