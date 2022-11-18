Narva-2 pedestrian border bridge to be closed November 28

People crossing the pedestrian bridge at the Narva-2 border checkpoint connecting Narva with Ivangorod.
People crossing the pedestrian bridge at the Narva-2 border checkpoint connecting Narva with Ivangorod. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
Estonia's Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) is closing the pedestrian-only border bridge connecting Narva with Ivangorod at the city's Narva-2 checkpoint on November 28. Pedestrians will be able to continue crossing the Estonian-Russian border via the Narva-1 border checkpoint in the city center.

"Temporarily close the Narva-2 border checkpoint for border crossings in connection with the reconstruction of the eastern region's border infrastructure," an order issued by the director general of the PPA this week states.

The Ministry of the Interior had previously confirmed already that it had decided to close Narva's second border checkpoint.

"After a thorough analysis, the Ministry of the Interior has indeed decided to close the pedestrian bridge connecting Narva with Ivangorod," Vootele Päi, adviser to Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE), told ERR earlier this month.

"Not due to security considerations, however; as we have previously indicated, this bridge doesn't pose any sort of security risk, as it's used only by people with residence permits and citizens," he emphasized.

"We confirmed via analysis and consultations with the local government that the closing of the pedestrian bridge wouldn't significantly interfere with local residents' daily lives, while at the same time, in the current situation, the closing of Narva's second border checkpoint is appropriate and necessary for several other reasons," Päi said.

"First of all, we will begin preparing for the possibility of fully automating the bridge in the future," he explained. "The number of people currently crossing the border has likewise fallen so much that it's pointless to continue operating several border checkpoints. People can make their trips via the main border checkpoint too, and the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) will be able to more effectively implement the Narva-2 border checkpoint's human resources elsewhere."

The minister's adviser also noted that necessary developments and additions at Narva's border guard station are slated to begin soon, which also means that some of the workers will need to be temporarily relocated elsewhere. "The buildings at Narva's second border checkpoint are a huge help here," he said.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

